Sneaker haven JD Sports is out here making big boy moves as they look to give Foot Locker Inc. a run for their sports apparel money.
According to Reuters, JD Sports is looking to take out more of their competition as they’re on the verge of purchasing Hibbett Inc. for a cool $1.08 billion dollars. The move comes as the sports attire field has been taking SNKRS-size losses in, and that includes the likes of juggernauts such as Reebok, Puma and Nike. Still, JD Sports is looking to expand their empire. After buying the likes of Shoe Palace, Finish Line and DTLR, JD Sports seem to be on a mission to corner the sports attire market out on these streets.
Reuters reports:
JD Sports To Acquire Hibbett Inc. For $1B was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Enter to Win a Disney Dream Vacation from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
-
Jeezy Seeks Full Custody of 2-Year-Old Daughter Amid Divorce, Citing Jeannie Mai's Busy Schedule
-
O.J. Simpson And Other Notable Black People Who Died From Prostate Cancer
-
Giancarlo Esposito Was So Broke He Considered Doing What???
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother
-
Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up’ At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes
-
The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss