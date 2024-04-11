Listen Live
Sports

Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
WNBA: JUN 27 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Las Vegas Aces WNBA team has moved an upcoming game against the Indiana Fever to a bigger arena in anticipation that the Indiana Fever choose superstar Caitlin Clark, who has helped draw more viewers than ever to women’s college basketball.

The Aces already have an avid fan base and sold out five games ahead of the season’s start.

The team announced the change of venue for its July 2nd game against the Fever on social media on Saturday:

The team usually plays at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, a 12,000-seat complex, but its July 2 game against the Fever will be held at T-Mobile Arena, which can hold 18,000 basketball fans.

The post Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Travel

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout

23 items
Entertainment

WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming

20 items
Entertainment

X Is Not Smelling What Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Cooking After Saying He Won’t Publicly Endorse President Biden

Entertainment

From Book to Big Screen: 9 Popular Books By Black Authors Turned Into Movies

Music

We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours Kicking Off 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close