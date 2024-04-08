We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours Kicking Off 2024

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The saints are taking to the streets as gospel music experiences a surge in collaboration. Ready to come together and spread a message of hope through music, here’s a look at some gospel music tours kicking off 2024:

1. One Hallelujah Tour

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr kicked off a collaborative 25-city tour last month that wraps in April. From Boston to San Francisco and in between, the singers have been gathering to sing their top hits and lend their voices to those of their tour-mates as well. The tour even inspired a new song they perform together that’s titled the same.

2. I Got Away Tour

Pastor Mike Jr., Anthony Brown, Deitrick Haddon and Brianna Babineaux have teamed up for the “I Got Away” Tour in partnership with McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. The celebration kicks off in Nashville on April 26 and wraps in Atlanta on June 29. Best part about it is, it’s free.99!

3. Only One Night Tho Tour

Tye Tribbett and friends are hitting the road this spring for his “Only One Night Tho” tour titled after his “Only One Night Tho – Live” song off his 2023 album, All Things New (Live In Orlando). This tour follows his stint on last year’s Reunion Tour that also featured Kirk Franklin, David and Tamela Mann, The Clark Sisters, and Israel Houghton. As you can already imagine, the energy will be on a thousand!

4. It’s Time Tour

Last year, Undivided Entertainment united a diverse group of ladies from the Christian and Gospel genres for the “It’s Time” tour headlined by Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Natalie Grant, and Taya Gaukrodger. They’re bringing it back this year with a new group of ladies that include Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Koryn Hawthorne, Wande, and returning powerhouse, Naomi Raine! While dates are TBD, they took to social media to tease the plans.

5. Exodus Music & Arts Festival

The Exodus Music & Arts Festival isn’t a tour, but it’s worth traveling to and touring Dallas/Irving, TX. The 2-day fest created by Kirk Franklin takes place May 25-26 featuring Kirk Franklin himself, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Madison Ryann Word, Koryn Hawthorne and more!

