Behind The Brand: Meet The Elev8 Staff & Contributors

The path to elevation takes a village! Meet the Elev8 staff and contributors who keep this community growing:

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor

Aliya Faust is an Atlanta and NYC-based author, marketing pro and content strategist. Prior to joining the Elev8 team at iOne Digital, she served as Director of Marketing at RCA Inspiration/Sony Music Entertainment, and had previously managed digital content and strategy at Radio One, Reach Media, Cumulus Media and iHeart, with bylines also at VIBE and Cosmopolitan magazines. She’s the author of a Christian children’s booked titled, The Adventures of Sam and Sarah, and former host of the “Gospel Goodies” radio show on Philly’s Favor 100.7FM.

Jordan Hamilton, Contributing Writer – Lifestyle

Jordan Hamilton is a former educator and published author who taught middle school reading and writing for seven years in both New York City and Washington, DC. Her writing career began in 2013 as an intern for Complex Magazine, leading to contributions to ForHarriet.com, EliteDaily.com, and Jet Magazine. She’s also shared her insights on beauty, style, and relationships while creating content for the Korean-based, turned American startup Vingle.net, amassing over 1.3 million views. Together with her brother, she co-founded faith-based social media accounts and apparel brands @Worship&Fit and @TagYou’reBlessed.

Percell Dugger, Contributing Fitness Coach

Known as “The People’s Coach” – Percell Dugger is the founder of Fit For Us, For Us Festival, and a New York City based NIKE coach. His understanding of wellness culture is informed by his passion for history, art, literature, music and storytelling. Put plainly, wellness culture is Percell’s life’s work. From training Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke, to leading strategic partnerships and events for industry titans KIND Snacks, and ClassPass. Percell’s impact on wellness goes far beyond burpees and before & after pictures and establishes him as one of the most impactful minds and community centered entrepreneurs in his field.

Sade Solomon, Contributing Writer – Relationships

Sade Solomon is a NYC-based social media personality and multi-hyphenate creator who boldly and fashionably ignites authentic and candid conversations on topics surrounding intercourse, singleness, and abstinence. After embarking on her journey of abstinence in 2013, Sade began openly sharing her life-changing commitment on various online platforms while enlightening and inspiring many through her journey. In her book, Ready, Set, Wait, Sade peels back the layers of truth about navigating singleness and abstinence as a single Christian woman. Her work and commentary have been featured by Good Morning America, Harper’s Bazaar, Essence, Black Love, and XO Necole.

Steph R. Long, Contributing Writer – Wellbeing

Steph R. Long is a Chopra-certified health and meditation instructor, founder of holistic wellness and coaching company SRL Well-Being, and the former Deputy Director of Enterprise for Refinery29 Unbothered. As a queer Black wellness practitioner who strives toward inclusivity, Steph centers BIPOC and QTBIPOC, who are often underserved by the wellness industry. Her commitment is to help everyone rediscover their inner wisdom, empowering each of her clients to cultivate self-awareness and lead vibrant, purposeful lives.

