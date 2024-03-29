Erika Alexander Snags A New Role On Apple’s ‘Invasion’ Season 3

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Erika Alexander regularly returns to our screens. Erika will join the cast of Apple TV‘s “Invasion” for Season 3, a series currently underway.

According to Deadline, the Apple show “follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.” With the first two seasons streaming now, details on Season 3, including Erika’s role, have not been released.

The 54-year-old celebrated her new role with a post on Instagram, calling the announcement “BIG news.” Nearly 16K of Erika’s fans have liked her post in agreement.

Erika Alexander discovers a “newfound love” for her and her artistry in Hollywood.

Erika’s new role follows a busy awards season celebrating her role in “American Fiction” and what some have called her “return to mainstream Hollywood.” With a brighter spotlight on the actress, Erika is back in rotation and our news feeds.

We are here for it because she’s always been iconic to us.

Though she’s most known as “Max” on “Living Single,” the Arizona-born actress has been booked, busy, and blessed. She’s taken her talents to “In Plain Sight,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “Shining Girls,” and more.

The “Run The World” actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight about new attention and “love” at the 2024 Oscars. She agreed with the outlet that she has been seeing a new “love” for her talent and artistry.

She said, “You know, also a lot of the people who are looking are or executives who are younger who always liked me, but now they’re in positions to do things, and they are spreading the love and asking me to work with them and inviting places that I think heretofore maybe people may have liked me but may not have really known me. Now they know me very well.”

Erika continued the ET interview in a season of thankfulness for new opportunities and appreciation for longstanding support. “I just feel really grateful now to have lasted this long. It’s 40 years this year for me to have been in this business. Thirty years since’ Living Single,’” she shared. “And I just want everybody to know that I didn’t get here alone.”

Erika Alexander Snags A New Role On Apple’s ‘Invasion’ Season 3 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com