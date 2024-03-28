Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce

According to court documents, the Selling Sunset star submitted the divorce papers on Tuesday morning at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. In her filing, Chelsea marked “TBD” for the date of separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the primary cause for the dissolution of their marriage.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The couple, who exchanged vows on August 12, 2017, are parents to two children: a 5-year-old son named Maddox Ali and a 3-year-old daughter named Melia Iman. Chelsea’s divorce petition also includes requests for spousal support and coverage of legal fees. She formally signed the divorce filing on March 21.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Chelsea gained recognition after joining the cast of the popular Netflix series during its fifth season. She openly shared with her colleagues at the Oppenheim Group that she met Jeffrey through a dating app. Their relationship was showcased on Selling Sunset, depicting a seemingly happy marriage, including double dates with Jason Oppenheim. Chelsea also stirred up some drama among her co-workers during her time on the show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Jeffrey serves as the managing partner of a prominent media agency. His bio on the company’s website mentions his love for media strategy, spending time with his wife and dogs, indulging in thrillers, and rooting for the Lakers.

Related Article: Watch The Oppenheim Group Expand In The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’

“It’s been a week for current and former Selling Sunset stars,” notes the article. Chelsea’s divorce announcement coincides with Christine Quinn filing for a restraining order against her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Christine and Christian’s relationship, along with their lavish wedding, was prominently featured on the show.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE