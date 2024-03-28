Listen Live
Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce

03.28.24
2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED – Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

According to court documents, the Selling Sunset star submitted the divorce papers on Tuesday morning at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. In her filing, Chelsea marked “TBD” for the date of separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the primary cause for the dissolution of their marriage.

The couple, who exchanged vows on August 12, 2017, are parents to two children: a 5-year-old son named Maddox Ali and a 3-year-old daughter named Melia Iman. Chelsea’s divorce petition also includes requests for spousal support and coverage of legal fees. She formally signed the divorce filing on March 21.

Chelsea gained recognition after joining the cast of the popular Netflix series during its fifth season. She openly shared with her colleagues at the Oppenheim Group that she met Jeffrey through a dating app. Their relationship was showcased on Selling Sunset, depicting a seemingly happy marriage, including double dates with Jason Oppenheim. Chelsea also stirred up some drama among her co-workers during her time on the show.

Jeffrey serves as the managing partner of a prominent media agency. His bio on the company’s website mentions his love for media strategy, spending time with his wife and dogs, indulging in thrillers, and rooting for the Lakers.

“It’s been a week for current and former Selling Sunset stars,” notes the article. Chelsea’s divorce announcement coincides with Christine Quinn filing for a restraining order against her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Christine and Christian’s relationship, along with their lavish wedding, was prominently featured on the show.

