Yung Miami Accused of Transporting ‘Pink Cocaine’ to Diddy in Lawsuit

New details have emerged in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ legal battle against Sean “Diddy” Combs, with Yung Miami now implicated in the unfolding events. Court documents recently obtained by XXL allege that the Miami rapper was involved in transporting drugs on behalf of the Bad Boy Records founder.

The updated court filings, adding 25 pages, delve into Diddy’s alleged preference for “pink cocaine,” a mix of ecstasy and cocaine known as ‘tusi’ and ‘tuci.’ The documents claim that Diddy obtained these drugs from Brendan Paul, who was later arrested, but initially sourced them from Yung Miami. According to the filings, during rehearsals for ‘Something in the Westival’ in Virginia, Diddy requested ‘tuci,’ prompting Kristina Khorram to contact Yung Miami to bring it on a private jet from Miami.

Lil Rod’s lawsuit, filed in late February 2024, accuses Diddy of sexual assault and names Justin Combs, Sir Lucian Grainge (CEO of Universal Music Group), Kristina Khorram (Combs’ chief of staff), and Ethiopia Habtemariam (former CEO of Motown Records) as defendants.

Although Yung Miami has remained relatively quiet about the situation, she has made some occasional comments on social media. Fans have been tagging her in connection with the Diddy controversy, prompting her to respond humorously to one tweet about her whereabouts.

The situation escalated further for Diddy as Homeland Security raided his Los Angeles and Miami residences on Monday afternoon (March 25). Reports mentioned the search focusing on gathering evidence such as “laptops, flash drives, and anything that would connect Combs with the allegations.” Later reports indicated Diddy’s presence in Miami and his private jet being tracked to Antigua.

