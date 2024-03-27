Cuba Gooding Jr. Named As Co-Defendant In Lil Rod’s Lawsuit Against The Diddler

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As the saga continues for Diddy, aka Sean Combs, a lawsuit filed against him now lists problematic actor Cuba Gooding Jr. as a co-defendant.

The LA Times reports Cuba Gooding Jr. has been named in a lawsuit against the Diddler brought by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who worked on Sean Combs’ highly-anticipated, The Love Album: Off The Grid.

According to the lawsuit like Diddy, the Jerry Maguire star got too handsy with the music producer, who feared Diddy was “grooming him” to pass him off to friends.

In an email sent to the LA Times, Rod’s attorney Tyrone Blackburn confirmed he filed the second amended complaint to the initial lawsuit on the same day the embattled music mogul’s homes were raided by Homeland Security as part of an investigation into alleged sex trafficking, which also led to his alleged “drug mule” being taken in.

Per The LA Times:

“Defendant Cuba Gooding, Jr. was a relevant actor who has fallen from grace due to several sexual assault lawsuits and a recent guilty plea for sexual assault,” said the complaint, which was obtained Tuesday by The Times. In it, Blackburn noted that his client — a Chicago-born producer, who produced nine songs on Diddy’s 2023 album — believed Combs “was grooming him to pass him off to his friends” and that “fear became reality” when Combs introduced him to Gooding on his yacht in January 2023.

Jones accused Gooding of fondling his “legs, upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders,” which made the producer “extremely uncomfortable.” Although he allegedly rejected the actor’s advances, Gooding “did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away.”

“As the owner of the property, Mr. Combs had a duty to protect Mr. Jones from the harm he suffered at the hands of Cuba Gooding Jr. Mr. Combs breached his duty when he failed to stop Cuba Gooding Jr from sexually assaulting Mr. Jones,” the complaint said. “In furtherance of this breach, Mr. Combs encouraged Cuba Gooding Jr to continue his assault on Mr. Jones when he said that Cuba Gooding Jr should privately get to know Mr. Jones better. Mr. Jones has suffered immensely because of Mr. Combs’s intentional breach of his duty to him.”

Other names in the lawsuit include Diddy, his son Justin Combs, Universal Music Group chief executive Lucian Charles Grainge, UMG, former Motown Records executive Habtemariam and Motown Records, Love Records, Combs Global Enterprises, ABC Corporations, Diddy’s chief of staff Kristina “KK” Khorram and several John and Jane Does.

