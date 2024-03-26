Cassie’s Lawyer Issued A Statement Following Raids On Diddy’s Homes

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” said Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, in a statement to Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Back in November, Cassie, who previously dated Diddy– given name Sean Combs– accused him of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse. Combs and Cassie settled for an undisclosed amount a day after the lawsuit was filed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Related Stories Bishop T.D. Jake Denies Viral Claims of Assault and Attending Alleged Diddy Rumors

Jones sued Combs in federal court in February, accusing the mogul of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him over more than a year.

Tyrone Blackburn, an attorney representing Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, also gave a statement to the publication saying, “About damn time. Sometimes justice delayed is not justice denied, so long as justice ultimately arrives.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Combs is reportedly involved in a federal investigation while also facing lawsuits from numerous accusers who are alleging he raped or sexually assaulted them. On Monday, his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the feds.

Related Article: “No Diddy” Trends As A Replacement For Pause, 50 Cent Chimes In

Related Article: Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” a spokesperson told USA Today.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE