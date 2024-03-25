Listen Live
RECALL ALERT: Starbucks Metallic Holiday Mugs Recalled For Burn, Cut Risk

Published on March 25, 2024

Nestlé USA has recalled over 440,000 Starbucks-branded metallic holiday mugs for major burn and cut risks.

As reported by ABC11, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 12 instances of the mug overheating or breaking, resulting in 10 injuries (9 cases of severe burns/blisters on hands and one cut on a finger). One injury did require medical attention.

The holiday mug sets were sold at Target, Walmart, and military retail outlet Nexcom between November 2023 and January 2024.

The gift sets included a ceramic mug (11 oz or 16 oz) with a metallic coating and Starbucks branding. Here are the affected gift sets:

  • Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs
  • Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa & Mug
  • Starbucks Peppermint & Classic Hot Cocoas With Mug
  • Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee & Mug

CPSC is advising customers to immediately stop using the mugs. The mugs can be returned to place of purchase, or customers can contact Nestlé USA directly through their website for a full refund.

RECALL ALERT: Starbucks Metallic Holiday Mugs Recalled For Burn, Cut Risk  was originally published on foxync.com

