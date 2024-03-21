Marlon Wayans Faces Custody Battle Over Secret 1-Year-Old Daughter

Marlon Wayans is involved in a custody dispute with Brittany Moreland, the mother of his one-year-old daughter, Axl July Ivory Wayans.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Moreland filed a petition to establish paternity and determine custody arrangements. Moreland seeks joint physical and legal custody of the child, with visitation rights granted to Wayans.

The filing also includes a request for child support and reimbursement of pregnancy and birth expenses from Wayans. Moreland included financial declarations stating her estimated monthly expenses are $22,080, while Wayans’ monthly salary is allegedly $200,000.

This isn’t the first time Wayans has navigated the complexities of parenthood. He shares two sons, Kai and Shawn, with his former partner Angela Zackery. Wayans has been open about his initial struggle to accept his son Kai’s decision to transition, but ultimately expressed his unconditional love and support.

“My transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” Wayans previously stated. “They know I love them. They see me trying, and I’m happy, but I have to respect their wishes.”

Wayans’ dedication to his children extends beyond personal acceptance. In 2019, he faced criticism for publicly supporting Kai’s transition. He responded to negative comments with, “She’s 19. She’s who she is until or until she don’t choose different. Love her for her, not what I want her to be.”

On the professional front, Wayans is gearing up for his new comedy special, “Marlon Wayans: Good Grief,” set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer. The special will be filmed at the Apollo Theater in Harlem and will explore themes of family, loss, and the unique bond shared within the “Dead Mama Club.”

This latest project follows the success of Wayans’ stand-up special, “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is,” and his hosting duties on the HBO Max show, “Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners.”

