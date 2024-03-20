Listen Live
News

Young Thug Trial Witness Admits Being High On The Stand

"I’m so high right now, y’all," Adrian Bean said on the witness stand as he appeared to be sleepy.

Published on March 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Exclusive - Rolling Stone LIVE: Atlanta’s Big Game Bash presented by Mercedes-Benz USA in partnership with LDV Hospitality, Inside - 02 Feb 2019

Source: Rolling Stone / Getty

The RICO trial of Young Thug gained another wild moment as a witness admitted to being high while testifying.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On Tuesday (March 19), the racketeering trial of rap star Young Thug and the YSL (Young Slime Life) crew was underway in a Fulton County courtroom. The defense attorneys for Young Thug called Adrian Bean, a witness for the prosecution to the stand. As cross-examination began, Bean leaned forward with his eyes semi-closed. “Man, umm,” he began, “Can I get a water or something? I’m so high right now, y’all, I’m about to go to sleep on y’all now. I am. I ain’t gon’ tell a lie.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

The revelation prompted lead prosecutor and District Attorney Adriane Love to ask Fulton County Supreme Court Judge Ural Glanville for permission to approach the bench. Love brought Bean a bottle of water while Brian Steel, Young Thug’s attorney, asked if Bean was okay enough to continue. Despite expressing how his condition was, Bean replied, “Let’s keep the ball rolling.” The entire moment was captured in the Livestream of the trial.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Bean was called to the trial by the prosecution due to him being one of the witnesses they’re relying on to establish that Young Thug, aka Jeffrey Williams, was at the scene where Donovan Thomas Jr. was killed in a drive-by shooting Sept. 11, 2013. But further cross-examination by the defense of Bean seemed to support their argument that police were pressuring Bean to say Young Thug was at the scene. Bean also expressed that he couldn’t recall key facts during testimony he gave in February, citing his history of drug use.

The trial has seen multiple instances of outlandish behavior from one attorney joking that they would open an OnlyFans account to supplement their income to DA Love and a defense attorney getting into an argument so heated that Judge Glanville had to step in and ask them to “take it down a notch.” He also found himself admonishing the courtroom audience as a defense lawyer quipped about the exchange later that day. “I didn’t ask anyone to laugh in the gallery. This is a courtroom. Not some entertainment forum for you,” Judge Glanville stated.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Young Thug Trial Witness Admits Being High On The Stand  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

Adrian Bean high Young Thug Young Thug trial

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
News

Young Thug Trial Witness Admits Being High On The Stand

News

Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes After Brain Aneurysm

News

Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMPAS-GOVERNORS-AWARDS-SHOW
Syndicated

Angela Bassett Receives Her First Oscar After A Remarkable 40-Year Film Career

66th GRAMMY Awards - 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
Entertainment

Candiace Dillard Bassett Has A Fear Of Having Light-Skinned Children: ‘I Want My Kids To Be Brown’

Pop Culture

Erykah Badu Seemed To Say Beyoncé Copied Her Style – But Beyoncé’s Fans And Friends Aren’t Having It

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close