Entertainment

Candiace Dillard Bassett Has A Fear Of Having Light-Skinned Children: ‘I Want My Kids To Be Brown’

Published on March 20, 2024

66th GRAMMY Awards - 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Candiace Dillard Bassett, star of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” opened up about her thoughts on colorism and having children during a recent interview on the podcast “Don’t Call Me White Girl.”

In a surprising revelation, Bassett admitted, “I do have a fear of having light-skinned children. I want my kids to be brown. But they’re probably not gonna be brown. And I’m like, becoming okay with it. I want my kids to be brown. But if they’re not, it’s fine.”

This isn’t the first time Bassett has spoken out about colorism. Over the past year, she’s noticed a difference in how fans treat her castmates with lighter skin tones compared to herself and her friend Wendy Osefo. It’s worth noting that Bassett is married to a white chef, Chris Bassett, whom she introduced on season 3 of RHOP.

“Whatever happens happens,” she said in regards to her future children’s skin tone. “But I didn’t think about [that] when I was falling in love and like ‘Oh this is my husband. Oh wait I’m gonna have these swirly babies.'”

Bassett also revealed she previously thought she’d marry a Black man, having dated primarily Black men throughout her life. However, as she says, love found her in an unexpected package.

RELATED TAGS

Candiace Dillard Bassett

