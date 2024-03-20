Candiace Dillard Bassett Has A Fear Of Having Light-Skinned Children: ‘I Want My Kids To Be Brown’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Candiace Dillard Bassett, star of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” opened up about her thoughts on colorism and having children during a recent interview on the podcast “Don’t Call Me White Girl.”

In a surprising revelation, Bassett admitted, “I do have a fear of having light-skinned children. I want my kids to be brown. But they’re probably not gonna be brown. And I’m like, becoming okay with it. I want my kids to be brown. But if they’re not, it’s fine.”

This isn’t the first time Bassett has spoken out about colorism. Over the past year, she’s noticed a difference in how fans treat her castmates with lighter skin tones compared to herself and her friend Wendy Osefo. It’s worth noting that Bassett is married to a white chef, Chris Bassett, whom she introduced on season 3 of RHOP.

“Whatever happens happens,” she said in regards to her future children’s skin tone. “But I didn’t think about [that] when I was falling in love and like ‘Oh this is my husband. Oh wait I’m gonna have these swirly babies.'”

Bassett also revealed she previously thought she’d marry a Black man, having dated primarily Black men throughout her life. However, as she says, love found her in an unexpected package.

