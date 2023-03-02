A lot has been going on in the Real Housewives universe this week and more tea is brewing.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Michael Darby is now coming after Candiace Dillard-Bassett!
Darby is suing Dillard-Bassett for Defamation after she alleged on the latest season of Real Housewives of Potomac that he paid for sexual relations with another man.
Check out the clip below:
Michael has also allegedly sent Candiace a cease and desist earlier this year about her comments however he claims no retraction on her part has been made.
The soon-to-be ex husband of Ashley is asking for $2 million in damages.
What are your thoughts?
The post RHOP’s Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation appeared first on 92 Q.
