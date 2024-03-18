Trump Says There Will Be A ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses The Election

In Vandalia, Ohio, Former President Donald Trump made strong statements at a rally on Saturday, emphasizing the potential consequences of not winning the upcoming election. Trump’s remarks were centered around the prospect of escalating trade tensions with China, particularly in the auto manufacturing sector. The rally aimed to garner support for Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, whom Trump backed in December, ahead of Ohio’s primary on Tuesday.

During his speech, Trump addressed President Xi of China, highlighting concerns about car manufacturing plants in Mexico that could impact American jobs. Trump warned of imposing a 100% tariff on cars coming from these plants if he is re-elected, emphasizing that failing to win the election could lead to dire consequences. He stated, “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Related Article: Trump Calls Gaffe Videos Played By House Democrats ‘AI’ After Republicans Label Biden ‘Senile’

In response to Trump’s remarks, his campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized concerns about President Biden’s policies affecting the auto industry negatively. Meanwhile, James Singer from Biden’s campaign criticized Trump’s rhetoric, highlighting Pence’s decision not to endorse Trump for re-election and denouncing Trump’s “threats of political violence.”

Before diving into policy discussions, Trump acknowledged the “J6 choir” of inmates awaiting trial for their roles in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Trump referred to these individuals as “hostages” and pledged to address their situation once back in office, promising to work with people to support these individuals whom he called “unbelievable patriots.”