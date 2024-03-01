Tory Lanez Appeals Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Following Support from Drake

Tory Lanez, convicted in August 2023 for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020, has filed an appeal citing prosecutorial misconduct and erroneous admission of evidence. Lanez’s legal team argues that the trial, in which Megan testified, was marred by inappropriate questioning and emotional appeals by the prosecution.

The appeal, reviewed by US Weekly, points out issues with Megan’s testimony, alleging that she was allowed to answer questions in a narrative format, delving into irrelevant matters. Lanez’s lawyers also criticized the prosecution for making emotional appeals for sympathy towards Megan in their closing arguments, arguing that such appeals had no relevance to determining Lanez’s guilt or innocence.

In the trial, Megan testified that Lanez had shot at her feet and demanded she dance as she exited an SUV after a party. Despite initially withholding Lanez’s identity as the shooter, Megan underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet. The prosecution commended Megan’s bravery for speaking out despite facing online harassment and mockery. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón expressed hope that Megan’s courage would inspire others facing similar challenges.

