Trump Claims Black Supporters Due to Alleged Legal Discrimination

In Columbia, South Carolina, former President Donald Trump made a bold claim, suggesting that Black people support him because they empathize with the discrimination he alleges to have faced in the legal system.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Trump expressed, “I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Speaking at the Black Conservative Federation’s annual gala, where he received the “Champion of Black America” award, Trump asserted that his legal troubles were a result of standing up for the American people, including Black citizens. He described those indicting him as “sick, sick people.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Throughout his nearly two-hour speech, Trump emphasized the theme of corrupt systems and how they can oppress individuals. He suggested that Black Americans resonate with his plight because they understand the effects of unjust systems firsthand.

Related Articles: Donald Trump Stereotypes African Americans At Black Conservative Event With Largely White Audience

Related Articles: Republicans Are Counting On Racist Stereotypes To Attract Black Voters For Trump

“Some of the greatest evils in our nation’s history have come from corrupt systems that try to target and subjugate others to deny them their freedom and to deny them their rights,” Trump stated. “I think that’s why the Black people are so much on my side now because they see what’s happening to me happens to them.”

Trump highlighted what he perceives as signs of support from Black Americans, including the popularity of merchandise featuring his mug shot. He remarked, “My mug shot — we’ve all seen the mug shot, and you know who embraced it more than anybody else? The Black population.”

He continued, “You see Black people walking around with my mug shot, you know, they do shirts and they sell them for $19 apiece. It’s pretty amazing — millions by the way.”

Accompanied by prominent Black Republican figures such as Sen. Tim Scott, Reps. Wesley Hunt and Byron Donalds, and former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Trump’s appearance underscored his ongoing engagement with Black conservative voices in American politics.