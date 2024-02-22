Kodak Black Throws Rock At News Reporter After Being Released From Jail, Police Report Filed

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black, released from Broward County jail on Wednesday afternoon (February 21), faces potential legal trouble after a confrontation with reporters upon exiting the facility.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The rapper’s attorney had previously announced his impending release earlier in the day. However, upon emerging from the jail, Kodak Black allegedly threatened to punch Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe and subsequently threw a rock at the photographer present.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Related Stories Rapper Kodak Black Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

Caught on camera, Kodak Black can be seen interacting with reporters outside the jail, stating, “I been hibernating, chilling bro.” Yet, the situation escalates as Black reportedly threatens violence against the reporter, prompting the threat of police involvement. Subsequently, he throws a rock at the photographer, with Lowe describing the incident as serious, though the photographer remained uninjured. Despite this, a report was filed with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Related Article: Rapper Kodak Black Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

In the hours preceding his release, Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, disclosed that the rapper would be released by day’s end. Cohen also revealed that his client had pleaded guilty to a single count of failure to report police contact, signaling the conclusion of his federal probation.