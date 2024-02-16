Diddy Hires “Super Lawyer” Who Defended Jeffrey Epstein Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell

In a disturbing legal development, Sean “Diddy” Combs, along with former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and another individual, faces accusations of rape and sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl.

Diddy has hired attorney Bobbi Sternheim, who is notable for representing Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, to defend him in this case. Court documents recently obtained by AllHipHop confirm Sternheim’s representation of Diddy, as she informed a New York court of her role on Thursday (February 15).

The allegations stem from a lawsuit filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe, who claims she was gang-raped by Diddy, Pierre, and the third man at a New York studio in 2003. According to Jane Doe’s lawsuit, she was also subjected to sex trafficking. The lawsuit outlines a harrowing sequence of events, asserting that Diddy and his associates supplied Jane Doe with drugs and alcohol, causing her to become increasingly intoxicated throughout the night. Ultimately, the lawsuit alleges that Jane Doe was incapacitated and unable to consent to sexual activity.

The complaint vividly describes the assault, detailing how Diddy and Pierre took turns raping Jane Doe, with the third man joining in as she protested. After enduring the ordeal, Jane Doe was left alone in the bathroom, where she struggled to regain her composure. Following the assault, she was assisted out of the building and transported back to Michigan, experiencing significant trauma and memory loss throughout the ordeal.

Notably, Jane Doe was one of the women who previously accused Diddy of sexual assault in the wake of a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie. Diddy has vehemently denied these allegations, dismissing them as attempts to extort money.