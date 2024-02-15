Usher Adds THIRD Date To November Concert in Houston

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Big News! Live Nation has announced a 3rd Usher show at Toyota Center due to overwhelming demand on November 30!

THIRD DATE ADDED DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND! Following the release of his ninth studio album Coming Home and his epic Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance, Usher is bringing the Past, Present, Future Tour to Toyota Center on November 27, 29 & 30. Don’t miss 3 nights of Usher this Fall!

Usher VIP Experiences

– Ultimate Meet & Greet and VIP Lounge Experience – Diamond Barstool, Onstage Photo and VIP Lppunge Experience – Gold Hightop Table and VIP Lounge Experience – Usher VIP Lounge Experience – Main Stage VIP Pit Experience – VIP Bar Pit Experience

