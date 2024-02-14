Ralph Sampson Reflects on 1985 All-Star Game Experience

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The last time the NBA All-Star Game was played in Indianapolis was February 10th, 1985, at the Hoosier Dome. The MVP was not Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

With 24 points and 10 rebounds, Houston Rockets power forward Ralph Sampson received the recognition in the Western Conference’s 140-129 victory.

“I tell people all the time that I think Magic probably had eight assists because all he had to do was run and he made those great passes. I give him kudos all the time. He gets like 25% of that trophy. It was a great game and we enjoyed it.” Sampson said on Query & Company Wednesday afternoon.

That was Sampson’s second of four-straight All-Star Game appearances with the Rockets. He played a total of eight seasons in the NBA. He had stops with the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Bullets.

Sampson is the father of four kids. His oldest son, Ralph Sampson III, played college basketball at the University Minnesota from 2008-2012. With his experiences as a player and watching his son play, he has high praise for the city of Indianapolis.

“The city to me is a great venue for any sporting event. You’ve got everything downtown. Everything you can walk to that you can go to. It’s one of my favorite places to come for a sporting event because everything is right nestled downtown. There’s no other city like that that you can walk, have a great hotel, and have great food. I think Indy is one of those special places for sure.” Sampson shared.

People around the state make similar comments about Indianapolis when it comes to big events, but hearing athletes, coaches, celebrities, etc. speak so highly, it means more.

Other topics that the NBA Hall of Famer chatted with Jake Query & Jimmy Cook about were:

Significance of Zach Edey dominating for another season at Purdue

If he witnessed Eastern Conference players freezing out Michael Jordan

Reliving the shot to win the 1986 Western Conference finals against the Lakers

