me too. Launches ‘Love Letters’ Campaign With Heartfelt Message To Black Men

The organization me too. International announced the launch of its new initiative “Love Letters,” which will focus on supporting survivors of sexual violence. The campaign, which will be a series of heartfelt messages and expressions of support for survivors, began with a love letter to Black men.

“We felt that beginning with our love for Black men was a vital step in an ongoing effort to close any perceived gap between our work and the wider community, especially any perception that our Movement doesn’t see Black men as part of the solution to end sexual violence,” me too. International said in a statement.

Each one of the “Love Letters” will serve as a reminder that survivors are not alone and that their voices matter.

“Survivorhood crosses economic classes, gender, race, sexual orientation, and every community is impacted by it, wrote the organization. ”These love letters express the connectedness between us.”

According to me too., 1 in 10 children will undergo some form of child sexual abuse before turning 18. Research is limited on how this statistic affects Black boys, which suggests that Black boys are left consistently out of the conversation.

But, there’s a wealth of evidence indicating a significant number of Black boys have endured such experiences. Unfortunately, there’s a glaring lack of supportive and safe spaces for Black men who’ve suffered from sexual violence to seek help and find healing.

me too. International looks to change this by creating the spaces needed for everyone to heal their way.

In 2006, the “me too.” Movement was founded by survivor and activist Tarana Burke.

In 2017, the #metoo hashtag went viral and woke up the world to the magnitude of the problem of sexual violence.

Since then, the organization continues to focus on assisting a growing spectrum of survivors — young people, queer, trans, the disabled, Black women and girls, and all communities of color.

“We’re here to help each individual find the right point of entry for their unique healing journey, the organization wrote on their website. “We’re also galvanizing a broad base of survivors, and working to disrupt the systems that allow sexual violence to proliferate in our world. This includes insisting upon accountability on the part of perpetrators, along with the implementation of strategies to sustain long term, systemic change. So that one day, nobody ever has to say “me too” again.”

You can listen to or read our first “Love Letter” to Black men here.

