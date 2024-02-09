Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — President Biden is calling out the special counsel who investigated how he handled classified documents.

In a primetime address Thursday, Biden lashed out at special counsel Robert Hur following the almost 400-page report being released.

“We concluded that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” Hur determined in the report, which marks the conclusion of his investigation. “We would reach the same conclusion even if Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president.”

Hur wrote that he felt Biden’s memory was “significantly limited,” also raising questions as to if he remembered the timing of his son’s death.

Biden said that when he was asked the question, he did not think it was anyone’s business on the matter. He also pushed back at questions regarding how his age might not make him the top choice to defeat former President Trump in this year’s election, to which he replied that he is the “most qualified person in the country” to finish the job that he started.

Thursday’s report concluded Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified military and national security documents, but will not face charges. The investigation focused on documents related to Biden’s time as vice president.

The post Biden Lashes Out At Special Counsel In Primetime Address appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

