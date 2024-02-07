Sen. Braun Talks Failed Border Bill & Dems Focus on Foreign Aid

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — The border security and foreign aid package died in the Senate Wednesday.

Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun says that bill wasn’t a serious border security bill, and that Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden are more concerned with sending money to other countries.

Talking to WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel show Wednesday, Senator Braun says the real border security bill was created by the House three-months ago, but he accused Schumer of sitting on the bill and not allowing a vote. “That was HR2 that the House had passed several months ago,” Braun continues, “that would’ve been a bill that anybody in the Senate, really concerned about border security. would’ve been for. Trump was for that.”

The border security bill failed to get the 60 votes necessary to move on.

Democrats shifted focus to aid to Taiwan, Ukraine and Israel, but Braun says that is an unwise move in his estimation.

“I’ve always been one for ‘do them separately’ so you can have the pros and cons on each one,” says Braun.

Braun, who’s currently running for governor of Indiana, says foreign aid will end up costing you money because the United States will have to borrow it to secure the deals.

As for Republicans who voted against that border security bill, Braun believes it was a simple case of keeping a bad bill at arm’s length, “that had nothing to do with border security. It was a waste of time over three months to come up with that. It was clear you probably didn’t want your name associated with a bad border bill. Ol’ DT (Donald Trump) has made it clear he doesn’t like that.”

