Jay-Z calls out the Grammys in Acceptance speech: We want y’all to get it right

During his acceptance of the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammy Awards, Jay-Z took the stage with his 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and used the moment to share some unfiltered thoughts.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Reflecting on the Grammys boycott in 1989 by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jay-Z humorously remarked on the unconventional approach taken during the protest. He then disclosed his own boycott of the Grammys in 1998, citing the omission of DMX’s nomination despite the rapper’s two successful albums that year. Expressing love for the industry, Jay-Z urged for more accurate decision-making.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Injecting humor, Jay-Z brought up his wife Beyoncé, stating, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year. Even by your own metric, that does not work.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While acknowledging Beyoncé’s record-breaking 32 wins, including Best Dance/Electronic Album, Jay-Z emphasized the consistent absence of the coveted Album of the Year accolade. He playfully suggested that some attendees might feel “robbed” and made light of individuals who might not belong in certain categories.

Concluding on a motivational note, Jay-Z stressed the importance of perseverance, not only in the context of the Grammys but in life. He encouraged people to keep showing up until they receive the recognition they believe they deserve, whether it’s being called chairman, a genius, or the greatest of all time.