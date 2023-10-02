Inside Jay Z And Michael Rubin’s Alliance’s Star-Studded Casino Night Gala

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jay Z’s Blackjack Party

It was a star-studded night at what is being dubbed Jay Z’s Blackjack party. Jay Z,, and Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala raised $24 million for criminal justice reform, this weekend. Held at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, fans flocked to watch REFORM Alliance founding partner Jay Z enter the building where he joined guests like Kevin Hart, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Tiffany Haddish, La La, and more, who gathered for a dinner program and live-auction. The high rollers were on deck for a Blackjack tournament. Anreported a 309% soar in searches for “how to play blackjack.”

Footage inside the ceremony showed Tiffany Haddish dropping it low on Meek Mill, who seemed to invite the interaction. Mill, who recently released his new collaboration with Rick Ross, showed his fandom for Tom Brady in aunder which the retired GOAT wrote underneath, “I always enjoy our time.”

Kim Kardashian and La La posed in all-black looks alongside Michael Rubin. La La described the night commenting under Rubin’s carousel of party shots. “What a night!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We always have the best time and what an amazing cause. Thank u for always supporting me in all my prison reform work couldn’t do it without you ,” she wrote.

Interview clips from an on-stage discussion between Million Dollaz Worth of Game host, Wallo and emcee Kevin Hart went viral. “You gotta help the people that just ain’t got it,” he says.

Jay Z, Meek, Kim, and La La have all invested time and resources into prison reform and rehabilitation after prisoners are released. Keep scrolling for more photos inside the extravaganza.

