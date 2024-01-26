Tekashi 6ix9ine Released on Conditional Terms in the Dominican Republic Amid Domestic Violence Charges

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, was conditionally released by a judge on Thursday after being arrested in the Dominican Republic last week on charges related to domestic violence. The judge, Fátima Veloz, mandated a $510 deposit, government counseling, and regular meetings with authorities every two months during the ongoing investigation into allegations of assault against his girlfriend, known as “Yailín.” Protection orders were issued for both parties.

Following the hearing, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attorney, Waldo Pimentel, accused prosecutors of “fabricating” evidence against his client. On the other hand, prosecutor Ana Andrea Villa Camacho defended her request for Tekashi 6ix9ine to remain in custody, citing challenges often faced by victims in filing complaints or recanting.

This isn’t the first time Hernandez has faced legal trouble in the Dominican Republic. He was previously arrested in October for allegedly assaulting a local music producer after a recording session. In the U.S., he faced accusations of utilizing a violent gang as a “personal hit squad.” To mitigate a lengthy prison sentence, he cooperated as a witness against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods on the U.S. East Coast.

In March 2023, Tekashi 6ix9ine was assaulted at a gym in Florida. Despite his legal woes, the rapper achieved commercial success with the multiplatinum hit song “Fefe” alongside Nicki Minaj in 2018, which reached No. 3 on the pop charts. The ongoing legal saga adds another chapter to the controversial rapper’s tumultuous history.

