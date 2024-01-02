Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About ‘Setting Boundaries’ And Her Mental Health

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is all about prioritizing herself and her mental health these days and we’re taking notes. The 28 year old rapper recently spoke exclusively to People about her mental health routine, setting boundaries, and getting rid of the stigma about mental health overall.

“I’m always working or traveling, so I’m a big believer in setting boundaries and carving out rest days to preserve my mental health and avoid burnout,” the “Cobra” rapper explained. “During my days off, I love to binge my favorite shows, spend time with my dogs, and hang out with my friends.” She then explained how it’s “so relaxing and therapeutic” to take a break and “have some balance” to rest and recharge after long days of working.

She also opened up about the importance of maintaining a healthy diet, explaining that she’s “integrated a lot of fruit and vegetables into my meals,” which she often shares on her Instagram page during her fun recap Reels and “hottie bootcamp” videos. “It takes a lot of discipline and consistency, but I try to be extra health-conscious with everything I put into my body,” she continued.

And now that the rapper is kicking off 2024 with a Planet Fitness partnership, she knows that keeping her physical health in tip-top shape is just as important as her mental. “Physical and mental health go hand-in-hand, and it’s a huge priority for me,” she told People while sharing more bout the partnership.

Megan announced her Planet Fitness partnership earlier this week through an Instagram post. In the video, Meg says she’s taking her hotties “to the judgement-free zone” while rocking a purple wig with a matching purple sequin and sheer paneled jumpsuit.

According to a Planet Fitness press release, the partnership includes a customized AR filter, workouts inspired by Megan, and a charitable co-branded merchandise line. Sales from the merchandise benefit The Pete & Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization Megan founded to uplift underserved communities in Houston and beyond.

