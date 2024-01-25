21 Savage Explains Why He Believes Broke Parents Are Better Than Rich Ones

In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, 21 Savage delved into the topic of fatherhood, sharing insights into his own experiences. The rapper, who has three children aged eight to ten, reflected on the challenges of balancing his career with family life, expressing concern that his job might be affecting his parenting.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a clip from the interview, 21 Savage admitted, “I feel like I don’t be doing all the way my job because of my job,” highlighting the difficulty of finding a balance. He emphasized his belief that the best parents are those who don’t have everything, stating, “I feel like broke parents are better than rich parents, in my opinion.” The rapper elaborated, explaining how a career can limit one’s presence in their children’s lives. “When you’re broke, you got way more time,” he noted, acknowledging the value of time over material gifts.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Despite his busy schedule, with the recent release of his third studio album, “American dream,” 21 Savage has achieved success, securing two tracks on the Billboard Hot 100. The album moved 131K album-equivalent units in its first week, aligning with the performance of his 2018 solo album, “i am > i was.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The rapper’s claim that “broke” parents may be better than rich parents due to the ability to spend more time with their kids raises an interesting perspective. What are your thoughts on 21 Savage’s viewpoint? Share your opinions in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for further updates.