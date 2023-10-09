21 Savage Now A Permanent US Citizen, Plans To Travel To London Soon

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Years after 21 Savage was in danger of becoming one of the many illegal immigrants that the Trump administration was deporting by the plane loads, the man is officially a U.S. resident and will be able to finally visit his homeland of London.

According to KTVU, the “Runnin” rapper has been cleared to make international travel plans after being declared a permanent U.S. resident. and apparently his first stop will be his native land of London where he was born and raised before coming to the U.S. at the tender age of 7 years old. And to think the man was this close to getting sent back to the UK back in 2019.

KTVU reports:

Savage’s lawyer, Charles Kuck, told The Associated Press in a statement Friday that his client has officially become a permanent U.S. resident and may now go overseas. He cleared a major traveling hurdle after being taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Georgia in 2019.

Kuck said the Grammy winner followed “all applicable immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE.”

“His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” Kuck said.

Savage, 30, whose given name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, spent 10 days in a detention center in southern Georgia before his release. He was arrested in a targeted operation over his visa, which expired in 2006.

Excited to be able to visit his home for the first time since he was a child, 21 Savage announced his plans to travel to London on his IG page with a collage of childhood videos that roll as Skylar Grey’s “Coming Home” plays in the background. It was quite touching and moving.

Check out 21 Savage’s post below and let us know your thoughts about the situation in the comments section below.

