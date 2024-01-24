André 3000 Announces ‘New Blue Sun’ Multi-City Tour

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

André 3000 is going on the road on a multi-city tour to perform his New Blue Sun instrumental album over the next few weeks, beginning in Brooklyn, New York.

On Wednesday (January 24), André 3000 delivered some news that delighted fans of his critically acclaimed instrumental album, New Blue Sun. Beginning next Monday, he will embark on a tour consisting of live shows in support of the album, beginning with a show at The Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. Each show will be delivered as an intimate performance, and the tour will run through other major cities including Chicago, Detroit, his hometown of Atlanta, and Los Angeles. The tour is produced by Move Forward Productions.

The tour will include a stint at the iconic Blue Note Jazz Club in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City, where André and the band will do two shows a night over three nights. André 3000 will be backed by a band featuring Carlos Niño, the multi-instrumentalist who also served as co-producer on New Blue Sun. Musicians Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks, who also performed on the album, will be playing with him during the run of shows. The tour announcement comes after the André 3000’: New Blue Sun IMAX Live Experience, which was a one-night-only live stream of the album in IMAX theaters held on Tuesday (January 23) for audiences, who were treated to a Q&A session between André 3000 and moderator Terence Nance.

For those aiming to snag a picture or video while the show is taking place, you might be out of luck. On the first date at the Crown Hill Theater venue and at the dates scheduled for the Blue Note Jazz Club, the dates are billed as “phone-free experiences” with attendees required to use Yondr pouches during the performances. The concert tour will end on March 9 with a five-night run at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles. Tickets will be on sale beginning on Wednesday from 10 AM through the production company’s website, A Myriad of Pyramids.

