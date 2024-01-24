Trump Wins New Hampshire GOP Primary

Former President Donald J. Trump marked a significant victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary, further solidifying his momentum toward securing the GOP nomination. This achievement places him on a tier that few, if any, Republicans have reached in the party’s primary history.

The unofficial returns, at the time of this publication, indicate that Trump secured approximately 55% of the vote, making him only the second non-incumbent Republican to win a majority in the New Hampshire GOP primary in the modern era. The first was Ronald Reagan in 1980, and Trump’s 55% surpasses Reagan’s 50.2%. Additionally, Trump joins the ranks of John McCain as the second non-incumbent Republican to win the New Hampshire primary twice in the modern era.

Trump’s success in both Iowa and New Hampshire is particularly noteworthy, as no other non-incumbent Republican has achieved this feat before. Even Mitt Romney in 2012, who came close by winning New Hampshire but losing Iowa, fell short of winning both states. Trump’s dual victories underscore the unique nature of his political prowess within the Republican primary landscape.

On the night of the New Hampshire primary, Trump addressed his supporters in Nashua, expressing frustration and bewilderment at Nikki Haley’s determination to stay in the race. He criticized Haley’s election-night remarks, cautioning the crowd that his victory speech would deviate from the typical celebratory tone.

Despite the unconventional nature of Trump’s remarks, his New Hampshire triumph positions him as a formidable force in the GOP primary, with his support reaching unprecedented levels for a non-incumbent Republican.

