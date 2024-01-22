Matt Gaetz Isn’t Worried About MAGA Losing White Women Voters

In a recent interview on Newsmax’s Carl Higbie Frontline, Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) expressed his belief that former President Donald Trump has successfully broadened the coalition within the Republican Party, even as it experiences a decline in support from white women. Gaetz highlighted Trump’s strong performance in the Iowa caucuses, using colloquial names for various racial and ethnic groups to illustrate the diversity in support that the former president has garnered.

Gaetz stated, “For every Karen we lose, there’s a Julio and a Jamaal ready to sign up.” He framed this as a blue-collar realignment within the Republican Party, emphasizing the potential for increased diversity and resilience as the party progresses through primary contests and the general election.

Highlighting the dedication of Trump supporters, Gaetz referenced the challenging weather conditions in Iowa during the caucuses, emphasizing the voters’ persistence and commitment to the MAGA movement. He attributed the substantial victory in Iowa to the resiliency of Trump’s voter base.

Moreover, Gaetz cited head-to-head polling between Trump and President Joe Biden, pointing out an increase in support for Trump among Latino, black, and minority voters compared to the 2020 election. This shift indicates a potential realignment in the Republican Party’s demographic appeal.

It’s essential to note that Gaetz’s comments have drawn attention for their use of stereotypical names, sparking discussions about representation, diversity, and the language used in political discourse.