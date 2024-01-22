Common and Jennifer Hudson Confirm They’re a couple: ‘This Relationship Is a Happy Place’

Jennifer Hudson and Common have decided to share some details about their relationship on a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The Grammy-winning rapper made a charming entrance, presenting Hudson with flowers before settling down for the conversation.

Cutting to the chase, Hudson, gets straight to the burning question: “Are you dating anyone?” The audience responds with applause as Common responds with a warm smile, confirming, “Yes.”

Not stopping there, Hudson delves deeper, asking Common if he’s happy. The “Come Close” rapper can’t help but express his joy. “This relationship is a happy place for me,” he shares to the delight of the audience. “For me, it’s one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I’m very grateful. I thank God every day, and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

The duo was initially linked in 2022, and in November, they were spotted holding hands during a special appearance at Joe’s Pub for a one-night-only performance honoring jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks. During an interview on CBS Mornings the same month, Hudson, while not naming names, assured Gayle King that she was indeed in a relationship.