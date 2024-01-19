Doja Cat’s Brother Accused of Knocking Out Her Teeth, Leading to Singer’s Mother Filing a Restraining Order

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, the mother of renowned singer and rapper Doja Cat, has recently filed a temporary restraining order against her son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, citing disturbing allegations of physical and verbal abuse directed at the pop sensation. The court documents unveil alarming allegations of physical and verbal abuse directed at the pop sensation. One particularly shocking claim states that Raman allegedly knocked out Doja’s teeth during an undisclosed incident, though the timeline remains unclear.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The accusations also include instances of Raman causing cuts and bruises to the singer, as well as stealing and destroying her property. Furthermore, Deborah asserts that her son has been verbally abusive to his sister in a degrading and demeaning manner, leaving Doja Cat feeling unsafe and traumatized. The recent incident prompting the legal intervention occurred earlier this month, leading to the court granting a temporary restraining order for Deborah, with legal proceedings set to unfold in pursuit of a permanent order.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Related Stories Black Tony Harassed His Way Into A Restraining Order

While the court has extended protection to Deborah, it has not encompassed Doja Cat, with the ruling indicating that she would need to file her own request for a restraining order. This decision raises discussions about the legal complexities surrounding domestic abuse cases and emphasizes the autonomy victims have in seeking protection.

As this family drama unfolds, fans express heightened concern for Doja Cat’s well-being, and the legal proceedings continue to shed light on the challenges celebrities face in navigating personal struggles within the public eye.