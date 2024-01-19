Jillian Michaels Claims Oprah Has Changed Her Stance On Weight Loss Pills For Financial Gain

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels recently shared her perspective on Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of weight loss pills, suggesting that financial motives might be behind Winfrey’s change in stance. Michaels, known for her role in promoting a healthy lifestyle, expressed her views during an interview, particularly addressing the popular drug Ozempic, which has gained support from various Hollywood figures.

During the Critics Choice event earlier this month, Winfrey attributed her remarkable appearance to an unnamed weight loss pill, drawing attention and sparking discussions. Michaels raised concerns about Winfrey’s financial involvement with WeightWatchers, stating, “Oprah has a financial incentive with Ozempic…Oprah, I believe, is one of the biggest shareholders of WeightWatchers, and WeightWatchers is now in the Ozempic business.” Michaels emphasized the importance of transparency regarding financial interests in promoting such products.

Michaels acknowledged that if she genuinely believed in the effectiveness and safety of the drug, she would endorse it for financial gain, similar to Winfrey. However, she highlighted the consensus among credible doctors she trusts, who generally recommend weight loss drugs only in life-or-death situations. This perspective contradicts Winfrey’s initial stance, where she criticized such pills as the “easy way out.”

Winfrey later shifted her position, explaining that she stopped shaming herself about using an unnamed weight loss supplement. She shared a realization during an interview, stating, “I had the biggest aha along with many people in that audience. I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control.”