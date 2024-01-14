Yung Miami And Ari Fletcher Kick It Courtside In Miami

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and Ari ” Kylesister” Fletcher stepped out together in Miami this weekend. The “Caresha, Please” podcaster and the beauty entrepreneur shared pictures of their night out while enjoying a Miami Heat basketball game looking fabulous.

Keep scrolling to see the social media captures below – and we dare you to name another gorgeous duo you didn’t know you needed.

Yung Miami and Ari Fletcher are courtside cute in black leather and fur fringe

Caresha and Ari ate up the girlies with their courtside ‘fits. Caresha rocked a white top, black leather shorts, and matching black knee-high leather boots to elongate her legs. She adorned her look with stacked silver and rhinestone jewelry. Caresha’s makeup, nude manicured nails, and long unit gave soft glam.

Ari chose a monochromatic all-black ensemble that hugged her every curve. She paired a sheer long-sleeve top with black high-waisted shorts and dramatic boots covered in furry fringe. Ari accessorized her look with diamonds on her wrist and along her neck.

Ari shared pictures of her and Caresha rocking their outfits in a carousel post on Instagram. In addition to shots of the floor at the Kaseya Center, Ari shared outfit close-ups and good eats at an Italian restaurant.

Baddies and Basketball: Ari and Caresha are the duo we didn’t know we needed.

Ari’s pictures show a much-needed “ki-ki” and fabulous girl’s night. But, we aren’t surprised. She and Caresha are a match made in girl group heaven. Sharing the stage before during a September 2023 Revolt TV taping, the two have matching vibes and have even been described as twins.

Ari’s fans agree, flocking to the comment section of her post. “The duo we never knew we needed ,” commented one fan. “I love this link up ya match each other energy bad bishes hang wit bad bishes ,” wrote another.

Caresha also took to social media to share their recent night out. After joking on Twitter/X that she was looking for LeBron James, she let fans know they had a “time last night. According to Caresha, they didn’t get home until 7 am. Ladies, we have one question: Can we get an invite next time?

