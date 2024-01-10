Keeping Up With Vice President Kamala Harris’ Approval Rating

Kamala Harris, the first female, first Black and first Asian-American Vice President of the United States, has been under the spotlight since taking office.

The Oakland, California, native entered the vice presidency amid high expectations and unprecedented challenges. With a raging pandemic and the economy in shambles, Harris' historic 2020 election served as a symbol of hope for Americans across the country. Her advocacy for police reform, healthcare and climate change, struck a resounding cord with voters, but like many political figures, approval ratings for the first female Vice President have fluctuated over time. Initial enthusiasm surrounding her historic achievement gave way to the realities of governing in a complex and polarized political landscape.

According to a poll updated by FiveThirtyEight Jan. 10, around 55.5% of Americans disapprove of Kamala Harris’s performance in office, but some voters are still hopeful that the VP and President Biden can steer America back on track, 37.4% to be exact. However, the duo will have to do a lot of work to build trust with the American people.

The approval rating for both Democrats has declined slightly since 2021, according to Gallop. Biden scored a 43% approval rating in 2021. That number has plummeted to 39%. Three years ago, Harris’ approval rating stood at 44%. Today, that number is down to 40%. Currently, Chief Justice John Roberts has the highest approval rating of U.S. government officials with a score of 48%, the poll, which was conducted between Dec. 1 to Dec. 20, noted.

