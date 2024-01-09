Jonathan Majors Says He Was ‘Shocked’ And ‘Afraid’ After Guilty Verdict In Assault Case

In his first public response since being found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment, actor Jonathan Majors asserts his innocence, denying responsibility for his ex-girlfriend’s injuries. The verdict, delivered by a jury last month, had an immediate impact on Majors’ Hollywood career.

The case originated from a domestic dispute on March 25, 2023, in New York City between Majors and his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The altercation occurred in the backseat of an SUV.

Expressing his astonishment and fear at the verdict, Majors, 34, revealed his reaction in an exclusive interview with ABC News’ Linsey Davis, which aired on “Good Morning America.” He stated, “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’”

When asked about the origin of his ex-girlfriend’s injuries, Majors responded, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity.”

The jury found Majors guilty on two of the four counts, specifically misdemeanor assault and harassment. Simultaneously, he was acquitted of two other charges, including third-degree intentional assault and second-degree aggravated harassment. The actor’s perplexity regarding the verdict underscores the ongoing complexity of the case and its implications on his personal and professional life.