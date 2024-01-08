Keke Palmer Asks If You Can hate Black Women If You Date Them

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In what seems to be a response to her complex relationship with Jackson, she shares insights into the covert competition between genders and emphasizes her unbreakable spirit, undeterred by repeated attempts to undermine it—particularly by those closest to her. Through this powerful message, Palmer seeks to uplift all Black women, urging them to stand in their power with grace, humility, and self-love. This call resonates irrespective of external judgments or societal perceptions that might question their worthiness of love, support, and intentional care.

Palmer and Jackson’s journey has been a rollercoaster, particularly since her ex publicly criticized her outfit at Usher’s Las Vegas residency show. Jackson’s comment, “You a mom tho,” became a rallying cry for incels and manosphere followers to share their opinions. Moving to November 2023, Palmer secured a temporary restraining order against Jackson after leaked documents suggested instances of physical abuse. Additionally, she temporarily gained sole custody of their 10-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Adrellton.