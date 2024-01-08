Listen Live
Keke Palmer Asks If You Can hate Black Women If You Date Them

Published on January 8, 2024

3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala

In the aftermath of domestic violence accusations and public scrutiny on social media, Palmer has chosen to remain largely silent, refraining from addressing various situations, including the one involving her child’s father, Darius Jackson.

She recently took to Instagram to craft a poignant letter dedicated to Black women worldwide who have faced domestic violence, interpersonal relationship abuse, or simply endured a lack of the love they deserve.

In what seems to be a response to her complex relationship with Jackson, she shares insights into the covert competition between genders and emphasizes her unbreakable spirit, undeterred by repeated attempts to undermine it—particularly by those closest to her. Through this powerful message, Palmer seeks to uplift all Black women, urging them to stand in their power with grace, humility, and self-love. This call resonates irrespective of external judgments or societal perceptions that might question their worthiness of love, support, and intentional care.

Palmer and Jackson’s journey has been a rollercoaster, particularly since her ex publicly criticized her outfit at Usher’s Las Vegas residency show. Jackson’s comment, “You a mom tho,” became a rallying cry for incels and manosphere followers to share their opinions. Moving to November 2023, Palmer secured a temporary restraining order against Jackson after leaked documents suggested instances of physical abuse. Additionally, she temporarily gained sole custody of their 10-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Adrellton.
