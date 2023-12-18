Darius Jackson Fires Back At Keke Palmer, Alleges She Was Physically Abusive Towards Him

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The ongoing saga between Keke Palmer and her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, has taken an interesting turn.

Palmer and her ex-boyfriend are currently engaged in a messy custody battle over their son Leodis Andrellton, with the actress/singer asking for full custody of Leodis and a temporary restraining order against her former flame.

The NOPE star claims Jackson was physically and verbally abusive towards her, and now Jackson is making the same claims in a counterclaim filed on Friday morning with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the Los Angeles Times reports via Complex.

Per Complex:

In the complaint, Jackson claimed that Palmer, 30, “repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct” and “acted as the primary aggressor” during their two-year relationship.

Several incidents are cited in the counterclaim between Aug. 20, 2021 to March 12, 2023, where Jackson claimed that Palmer “was verbally and physically abusive” and “frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.”

The former athlete alleged that the actress “punched [him] in the face” at a birthday party in August 2021, “punched the windshield of [his] car” while he was driving in January 2022, and “physically attacked [him] by choking and hitting [him]” at her Los Angeles residence on Feb. 28, 2022.

Jackson also alleged in the filing that on March 12 of this year, Palmer had been drinking and called him multiple expletives after blaming him for a clogged shower drain. “I tried to de-escalate the situation and she became more enraged,” said Jackson in the counterclaim.

Palmer did get a temporary restraining order against her son’s father, while Jackson denied all of the abuse claims levied against him.

Keke’s momma got in the mix by adding to the drama after threatening to shoot Jackson for entering her daughter’s home, allegedly.

This situation is a giant, public mess that we hope the two can figure out amicably for the sake of their son.

Photo: Derek White / Getty

