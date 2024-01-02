Burger King Worker Who Went Viral for Small Goodie Bag After 27 Years of Perfect Attendance Is Now Reaping Rewards

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Ford, a dedicated cashier and cook at the Burger King located at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, gained online fame for receiving a modest goodie bag after 27 years of service without taking a sick day or missing any time off.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Kevin revealed that he used the funds raised through his daughter’s GoFundMe campaign to purchase a new home in Pahrump, Nevada. The campaign, which garnered almost $500,000, provided Kevin with approximately $350,000 after GoFundMe fees.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago,” his daughter Seryna wrote on the GoFundMe Page.

The new house, acquired for $177,000, features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a covered front deck, a fenced-in yard, and stunning mountain views. Kevin expressed his intention to invest further in enhancing the property. He also generously supported his daughter by contributing to her homeownership aspirations and secured a portion of the funds for his retirement.

This positive development comes as a testament to Kevin’s dedication and hard work, symbolized by the humble recognition he received in June 2022 when his employer celebrated his 27 years of unwavering commitment with a simple goodie bag.