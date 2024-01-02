Listen Live
Burger King Worker Who Went Viral for Small Goodie Bag After 27 Years of Perfect Attendance Is Now Reaping Rewards

Published on January 2, 2024

An exterior view of Burger King, a fast food restaurant...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Kevin Ford, a dedicated cashier and cook at the Burger King located at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, gained online fame for receiving a modest goodie bag after 27 years of service without taking a sick day or missing any time off.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Kevin revealed that he used the funds raised through his daughter’s GoFundMe campaign to purchase a new home in Pahrump, Nevada. The campaign, which garnered almost $500,000, provided Kevin with approximately $350,000 after GoFundMe fees.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago,” his daughter Seryna wrote on the GoFundMe Page.

The new house, acquired for $177,000, features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a covered front deck, a fenced-in yard, and stunning mountain views. Kevin expressed his intention to invest further in enhancing the property. He also generously supported his daughter by contributing to her homeownership aspirations and secured a portion of the funds for his retirement.

This positive development comes as a testament to Kevin’s dedication and hard work, symbolized by the humble recognition he received in June 2022 when his employer celebrated his 27 years of unwavering commitment with a simple goodie bag.

 

