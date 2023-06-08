Special K’s News You Can’t Use: Dos and Don’ts for Fast Food Ordering

Special K has not been pleased with fast food customer service lately! If you want to avoid having a meltdown or stroke because of a chain restaurant experience, try the following do’s and don’ts during your next visit:

Do’s:

Cut your food yourself. It seems that whenever they have to do this, they forget to do something else. Just remove anything you don’t want AFTER receiving it. Even if it looks correct at first glance, check your food thoroughly.

Don’t’s:

Stop asking for no ice to get more of of your drink—it’s not happening. Don’t make any special orders unless you want your order messed up. No giving them extra coins to get back an even amount of change. That extra penny will likely going confuse the worker.

Making a fast food experience pleasant can sometimes be a challenge. We hope that these tips will help and contribute to less violence at drive-thru windows. Send you horror stories to @SpecialK913 on Instagram.

