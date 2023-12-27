Rep. Barbara Lee and CBC Member’s Pen Letter Addressing Layoffs of Black Tech Employees

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee of California and several other members of the Congressional Black Caucus have written a letter to Julie Su, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor. The letter addresses the disproportionate layoffs of Black tech employees.

An excerpt from the letter states, “We write to express our concerns with recent reports highlighting the impacts of widespread layoffs within the tech industry and its disproportionate impacts on the African American community and women.”

The letter is in response to various allegations targeting major tech companies, including Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), facing a lawsuit this year for alleged race discrimination during extensive layoffs. Additionally, tech giant Meta is currently under legal scrutiny by content moderators in Kenya for alleged “unlawful redundancy” and discriminatory hiring practices.

The CBC launched Tech 2020 in 2015 to enhance the representation of Black Americans in the tech industry by 2020. Despite these efforts, Representative Lee asserts that some tech companies that pledged inclusivity are not fulfilling their promises. In an interview with theGrio, Lee stresses the importance of holding the tech industry accountable for its diversity and inclusion commitments, a responsibility she and fellow CBC members are dedicated to fulfilling.

“We’ve been fighting for justice and for economic parity and security as part of the mission of the CBC,” she said, “and so when we established Tech 2020, it was about equity and inclusion.”