Colman Domingo Says His Agent Told Him ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Passed On Him For The Role Because He Wasn’t Light-Skinned

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent interview with The New York Times, actor Colman Domingo shared insights into the challenges he faced breaking into the film and television industry. Domingo recounted a specific incident back in 2014 after earning a Tony nomination for The Scottsboro Boys musical.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During this period, Domingo found himself auditioning for smaller roles, often referred to as “under-fives,” which typically involve fewer than five lines of dialogue. He spoke about auditioning for HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, where he was called back for a role as the maître d’ at a Black-owned nightclub. Domingo impressed producers with his singing and dancing skills, even wearing a tuxedo for the audition.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

However, he faced a setback when his agent revealed that a historical researcher on the show reminded producers that maître d’s in those nightclubs were historically light-skinned. Consequently, Domingo, who is not light-skinned, lost the opportunity as Boardwalk Empire opted for a different casting direction.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Recalling the incident, Domingo expressed his frustration, stating, “That’s when I lost my mind. I can’t take it anymore, I think this is going to kill me.”

“I became an actor that was ‘offer-only’ probably sooner than the industry thought I should have,” he said. “But I decided I have a body of work. You can go and look at it, you can ask other directors about me, and you can make me the offer or not.”