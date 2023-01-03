Colman & Raul Domingo Could Make Academy Awards History With Oscar-Nominated Animated Short ‘New Moon’

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

The Academy Awards is working hard to repair its image by implementing sweeping diversity rules in 2021. Some significant history could be made if Colman Domingo and his husband Raul Domingo win on the biggest night in Hollywood.

Colman and Raul Domingo are poised to make history after being the first same-sex married couple ever to be nominated in any category after the animated short film New Moon earned a nomination. The couple serves as writers and producers on the film.

Per Variety, New Moon is described as “an imaginative journey,” that “tells the story of young Jay Jay and his mother Edie, as their inner-city dreams are illuminated by the new moon in their backyard of West Philadelphia.”

They will join a list of other couples going back to 1932 when Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt were nominated for Best Actor and Actress for their roles in The Guardsmen.

Recently, Penelope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem earned nominations for their work in Parallel Mothers and Being the Ricardos.

Colman Domingo Reveals He Reached Out To Matthew A. Cherry For Help

Colman and Raul joined the Variety Awards Circuit podcast to talk about where the idea for New Moon came from and it being shortlisted for the Oscars.

“There’s many versions of it. Our friend Laurie Lathem talked about animation and talked about the solo play that I have of mine called A Boy and his Soul, and she said, “I think you should do animation with that,” Domingo begins. “This is also something Raul said many years ago, and he said, “we should do something else with A Boy and his Soul.”

He continues, “It’s a solo show I wrote in, like, 2006, and I performed all over the world, and I had no intentions of performing it again. But these two converging ideas about it think it lives in a different way. From that idea Laurie had, Raul laid out what it could be so that I could see it a bit more clearly.”

The couple decided to take a story from that play and use animation. They reached out to film director Matthew A. Cherry coming off the success of his animated short Hair Love, for some advice before settling on Jérémie Balais and Jeff Leffig to help bring their vision together.

You can listen to the full podcast episode by heading here.

