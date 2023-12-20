Colorado Supreme Court Rules Donald Trump Ineligible for State Ballot

Colorado’s highest court ruled on Tuesday that Donald Trump is ineligible for the 2024 presidential primary ballot in the state due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Under a Civil War-era provision, specifically Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, Donald Trump is ineligible for public office. This marks the first time a court has found a presidential candidate disqualified under this clause.

In an unsigned opinion, the court’s majority wrote,

“We conclude that because President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list President Trump as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot. Therefore, the Secretary may not list President Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, nor may she count any write-in votes cast for him.”

The Colorado Supreme Court temporarily halted its decision until January 4, just a day before the March 5 primary candidate certification deadline for Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson confirmed that he plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision,” Steve Cheung, spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.