Foxy Brown Reacts to Nicki Minaj Breaking Their Tie for Most No. 1 Albums by a Female Rapper

Nicki Minaj has secured her position as the female rapper with the most number-one albums on Billboard. Her original 2010 Pink Friday album and its 2012 follow-up, “Roman Reloaded,”

achieved the top spot on the chart. Before Pink Friday 2, Minaj shared the record with Foxy Brown, whose collaborative 1997 album with The Firm and solo 1999 album “Chyna Doll” had also reached the pinnacle of the charts.

On Sunday, December 17, Brown expressed her reaction to Minaj’s achievement on her Instagram Story. Brown also hinted at her upcoming album, suggesting that it will be released in 2024.

“UMM SIR!… ONLY NIC COULD BREAK THA KING RECORD… 3RD #1 DROPPIN’ 2024.”

She continued in a follow-up message on her Instagram Story.

“HELLA PROUD!… 26 YR RECORD IZ BRAZY THO… Y’ALL MEAN TO TELL ME NO B*H BROKE THAT ST IN MY ABSENCE!… TOOK TWIN TO SET THE BAR AGAIN!”

Following its release, Minaj went on X (formerly Twitter) to assert that the Billboard charts would disqualify 100,000 of its sales because she had promoted a contest encouraging fans to buy four copies each. Many of these tweets, where she claimed she was being “punished” for “making great music [and] having great fans,” have been deleted.

To bring the album to life, Minaj acknowledged that she had to reflect and revisit her past to pave the way for the future. “When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, where was the me in it?'” she shared with Vogue in October. “So, for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”

Following the release of the 22-track LP, Minaj revealed that she would be releasing four new tracks for the ‘Gag City’ deluxe version of ‘Pink Friday 2’. The first track was the remix to ‘Beep Beep’ featuring 50 Cent.

