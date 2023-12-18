Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Pay $148M To Two Georgia Election Workers In Defamation Trial

Rudy Giuliani is facing a $148 million verdict for defaming two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. The federal jury delivered the decision after a four-day trial in which Freeman and Moss testified that Giuliani’s false claims, supporting former President Donald Trump’s baseless stolen-election narrative, led to a barrage of racist and violent threats, significantly impacting their lives.

After the conclusion of the 2020 voting, Giuliani shared a video from a Fulton County absentee ballot counting facility, falsely alleging that the two women engaged in cheating by scanning ballots multiple times to favor Joe Biden. However, a hand-count audit in Georgia verified the accuracy of the 2020 election results, and an extensive investigation by the Georgia secretary of state’s office determined the accusations against Moss and Freeman to be ‘false and unsubstantiated.

Moss said, “The lies Rudy Giuliani told about me and my mommy after the 2020 presidential election have changed our lives, and the past few years have been devastating.”

During the trial, the jury listened to firsthand accounts from Freeman and Moss as they detailed the fear they experienced when thrust into the public spotlight following the 2020 election. Moss asserted that the absentee ballot processing team she supervised, including her mother, impeccably examined the votes at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Their lives took a drastic turn when a conservative website and Giuliani falsely linked them to voter fraud, identifying them in security camera footage of the ballot processing facility.

“I was afraid for my life,” Moss said during her testimony on Tuesday. “I literally felt that someone would attempt to hang me and there was nothing anyone could do about it.”