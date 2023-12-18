Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Pay $148M To Two Georgia Election Workers In Defamation Trial

Rudy Giuliani is facing a $148 million verdict for defaming two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. The federal jury delivered the decision after a four-day trial in which Freeman and Moss testified that Giuliani’s false claims, supporting former President Donald Trump’s baseless stolen-election narrative, led to a barrage of racist and violent threats, significantly impacting their lives.
