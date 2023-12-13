DC Young Fly Opens Up About Coping with the Loss of His Partner Ms. Jacky Oh

On a recent episode of Tamron Hall, the Wild N’ Out star revealed “I’d had been through so much loss,” he explains of his response to learning of a loved one’s death. “Emotionally, I’m numb to death because I’m used to it.”

DC Young Fly acknowledges that losing a partner is a painful experience he wouldn’t wish on anyone. Despite the passage of time since Jacky’s passing in May, he describes her death as still feeling like a “dream,” and he often senses that she might walk through the door at any moment.

“With my cousin, I was angry,” he begins. “When my father died, I was at peace. When my best friend died, I was confused. Now, when my girl died, I’m shocked.”

While the rapper and comedian continues to grieve, he recognizes that the grieving process is a “forever thing,” and he acknowledges that his feelings may evolve over time, whether it is “in two years” or 10.

The television personality revealed that his daughters, Nova and Nala, have found remarkable peace in the situation. They have become sources of comfort for the entire family during the grieving process. He shares that his baby girls have received a comforting “spirit” and have been able to offer consoling words to him and other family members.

Jacky Oh passed away after complications due to cosmetic surgery on May 31 at the age of 33. Oh and DC Young Fly met while filming the Nick Cannon-created Wild ‘N Out in 2015 and shared three children together.

